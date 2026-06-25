US increases economic pressure on Cuba: Diaz-Canel condemns "merciless war

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has made serious accusations against the United States.

According to the head of state of the island state, the US government is waging a “merciless war“ aimed at depriving the Cuban people of vital resources and development opportunities.

Diaz-Canel stressed that every new step by Washington is aimed at undermining Cuba's economic foundations. Restrictions on access to international financial markets, interruption of fuel supplies and suspension of technology transfer are just some of the tools used against Havana.

According to him, these measures are not just sanctions, but targeted attacks on the country's main sources of income.

The Cuban leader did not hide that the economic pressure is having "a concrete and brutal impact" on the daily lives of ordinary citizens. However, Diaz-Canel is adamant that the Cuban people continue to resist and seek new paths of creation, despite the difficult conditions.

"American aggression is not abating, but on the contrary - it is intensifying, because they cannot defeat us," Diaz-Canel said in a post on the social network X. He expressed confidence that Cuba will continue to defend its independence, regardless of external pressure.