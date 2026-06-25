Ukraine's border regions remained under constant pressure from Russian drones last night, and heavy fighting is taking place on the front line in Donbas with over 200 combat clashes per day.

Situation in Ukraine: Night strikes and casualties

In the early hours of the morning, Russian military drones attacked civilian infrastructure and residential areas in the city of Sumy. According to initial reports from local authorities, a civilian - a child - was injured, and significant material damage was caused to surrounding houses and buildings. Rescue teams continue to work on the ground.

Airborne alert in border areas

The Ukrainian Air Force has issued warnings of enemy UAVs (type “Shahed“) over eastern and southern Ukraine, directed towards the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Fighting in the DPR

The Russian Ministry of Defense reports on intensive offensive actions and the use of FAB-250 and FAB-1500 aerial bombs with planning modules in the Belenkoye and Vysokoivanivka areas, directed against Ukrainian command posts.

The situation in Russia: Continuing defense in the rear

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that in Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have intercepted and destroyed a total of 245 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over various Russian regions. The main target of these attacks remains the logistics and energy sector.

The pressure coincides with the official statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who announced that he had instructed intelligence and the army to act preemptively against Russian military and energy assets in order to force Moscow to sit at the negotiating table.

In the background, tensions are increasing along Ukraine's northern border. Intelligence services in Kiev warn of serious political pressure from the Kremlin on Minsk to open a second front from the territory of Belarus, which forced the Ukrainian authorities to order the mandatory evacuation of 12 border villages in the Chernihiv region.