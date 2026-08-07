Lightning deaths in India reach 20

The death toll from massive lightning strikes in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand has officially reached 20 people.

The grim statistics were confirmed by the official state broadcaster All India Radio (the information is active as of 6:08 a.m. Bulgarian time on August 7, 2026).

The worst-hit areas

The natural disaster, caused by the sharp increase in the annual monsoon rains, has caused extensive material damage in several regions of the country. According to official reports cited by world agencies (e.g. the media information portal China.org.cn – hxxp://www.china.org.cn/world/Off_the_Wire/2026-08/06/content_118637008.shtml), the situation in Giridih district is the most critical. A total of 11 deaths have been recorded there, making it the epicenter of the tragedy. A huge part of the victims are local farmers and agricultural workers who were surprised by the thunderstorms in the open while working in the rice fields and fields.

Code Orange and evacuation warnings

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) responded promptly by issuing an official warning to the population to be on high alert. The website of the national broadcasting corporation Akashvani News (hxxps://newsonair.gov.in/heavy-rain-and-lightning-cause-widespread-damage-across-jharkhand/) states that an "orange code" is in force for the northwestern and central parts of Jharkhand for the next three days due to forecasts of extremely intense rainfall and strong winds with a speed of between 40 and 50 km/h. The rest of the state has been put on a "yellow alert". The state disaster management department has urged people in rural areas to avoid open spaces, stay away from agricultural machinery and never seek shelter under trees during bad weather. India's monsoon: Climate context Experts say the current unstable weather is due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. India's monsoon season, which usually lasts from June to September, is vital to South Asia's economy and water supply, but it also causes significant loss of life and destruction every year. The incidents follow a series of other natural disasters in the country in recent weeks, including devastating floods in Assam and landslides in the southern state of Kerala.