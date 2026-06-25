Latin American countries offer their help to Venezuela

Along with the US, whose President Donald Trump said on his social network Truth Social that his country is "ready, willing and able to help" of Venezuela after the two earthquakes in the South American country tonight with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, Latin American countries have also offered their immediate assistance, DPA reported, BTA reported.

The President of Salvador Nabib Bukele wrote on the social platform Ex that 300 rescuers and medics are ready to head to the Venezuelan capital Caracas with 50 tons of humanitarian aid.

Bukele's colleague at the head of the Dominican Republic - Luis Abinader, announced that specialized search and rescue military units are leaving for Venezuela this morning.

Venezuela's neighbor Brazil and other South American countries have also offered their assistance, DPA noted.

The US State Department said that it is in contact with the Venezuelan authorities after the strong earthquakes and is mobilizing aid for the South American country, Reuters reported. US President Donald Trump has already announced on his social network Truth Social that his country is "ready, willing and able" to help Caracas.

"We are in contact with the authorities and mobilizing our forces to provide assistance", said Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on the social platform X. He described the earthquakes as "devastating".

The strong tremors, with an epicenter west of the capital Caracas, shook nearby areas, causing buildings to collapse, trapping people. Experts have warned of a potentially large death toll, which could range from 10,000 to 100,000, as well as widespread destruction.

The US State Department's Undersecretary for International Relief and Humanitarian Affairs, Jeremy Lewin, said in Aix that the department had mobilized a disaster relief team and task force to deliver and coordinate vital assistance to Venezuela.

"In cooperation with our partners in the interim government of Venezuela, the United States will send search and rescue teams, humanitarian assistance, and other resources during the crucial first days following this tragic natural disaster," he added.

The US Embassy in Caracas said all US personnel were safe.