The Kremlin said it appreciates US President Donald Trump's efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, citing statements from the Russian presidency, BTA reports.

Moscow said it believed the United States understood the principle that successful mediation in a conflict requires neutrality toward the parties involved.

“You cannot be a mediator if you support one of the warring parties“, the Kremlin said, commenting on Washington's role in efforts to end the war.

The statement comes amid ongoing international diplomatic contacts aimed at finding a path to a political settlement to the conflict, which has lasted more than four years and remains a major source of tension in Europe.

The Kremlin also used the occasion to reject a publication by the American newspaper “Wall Street Journal“, according to which Russia is pressuring Belarus to support a more active expansion of military action against Ukraine. The publication previously reported that Moscow was trying to convince Belarusian authorities to allow wider use of the country's territory for military operations, allegations that the Russian side categorically denied.

In addition to issues related to the war, the Kremlin also expressed dissatisfaction with the decision of the American technology giant Apple to remove several Russian mobile applications from its app store. The Russian presidency did not specify which applications were affected, but described the actions as problematic.

The dispute over access to digital platforms fits into the broader context of the technological and economic confrontation between Russia and Western countries, which has deepened since the start of the war in Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine continues to be among the most important issues for European security. Bulgaria, as a member of the European Union and NATO, supports efforts to achieve a just and sustainable peace in accordance with international law and the sovereignty of Ukraine.