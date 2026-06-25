More money! Donald Trump Asks Congress for $88 Billion for Iran War

President Donald Trump asked Congress for nearly $88 billion on Wednesday to cover the cost of the war in Iran, help farmers and fund measures against the Ebola virus, "Politico" reported.

The request comes after a four-month conflict in the Middle East and at a time when the White House is pushing for a record military budget of $1.5 trillion - an increase of about 50% from the previous year.

The proposal includes $67.1 billion for the Pentagon, including $21 billion for ammunition to replenish depleted missile stocks, $17.3 billion for operations, $1.7 billion for combat readiness and $1.5 billion for fuel. An additional $2.4 billion is for drones, $5.1 billion for cybersecurity and autonomous systems, and $12.1 billion remains for classified programs.

The package also includes $11.1 billion for agriculture in the form of direct aid to farmers hit by tariffs, higher costs and climate disasters, including in Florida. At the same time, Senate Republicans representing farm states are pushing for $17.2 billion and plan to increase funding beyond the White House proposal.

Democrats, many of whom oppose the war and say it is illegal, are likely to oppose the additional spending. They already see the expansion of the military budget as wasteful, especially amid plans to cut domestic programs.

The additional package is smaller than the previously discussed $200 billion and includes another $1.4 billion to address the Ebola outbreak in Central Africa, $500 million for infrastructure projects in Washington and $1 billion to modernize Pennsylvania Station in New York.

The package also calls for legislative changes to allow year-round sales of E15 fuel, supported by Republicans from farm states but controversial in the Senate due to divisions between oil and farm interests. The House of Representatives passed the measure in May, and Trump had already called for its approval earlier this year.