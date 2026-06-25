Brussels is turning a blind eye to human rights violations in Ukraine and continues to provide funds that are used for murders. This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, RIA Novosti reports, quoted by Focus.

"The same Brussels, which discusses human rights issues with the Kiev regime in such an idyllic tone, refuses to see the violations. On the contrary, he is pouring ever-increasing amounts of money and weapons into the bloodied hands of the authorities in Kiev - resources that are clearly hitting civilians of all nationalities, ages and religions," Zakharova commented.

She stressed that the European Union sees no connection between its actions and their consequences, describing the current European concept of "human rights" as completely disconnected from reality.

Ukraine today received the first tranche of 3.2 billion euros from the loan, which is worth a total of 90 billion euros.

"The funds have already been transferred to the state budget and will be directed to strengthening our defense capabilities and social resilience," the country's Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko said on Telegram.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the news, saying that over the past year, partners have strengthened Ukraine's economic foundations and moved it on its path to Europe.