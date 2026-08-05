A large Wildberries warehouse is on fire near Tula, one injured

In the early hours of August 5 Russia's Tula region was subjected to a massive attack by Ukrainian drones.

As a result of the strikes, a large-scale fire broke out in the sorting center of the online retailer Wildberries, located in the cities of Aleksin and Novomoskovsk, reports the Russian news agency Interfax Russia (https://www.interfax-russia.ru/center/news/sortirovochnyy-centr-wildberries-v-tulskoy-oblasti-zagorelsya-posle-padeniya-oblomkov-bpla-odin-chelovek-ranen-gubernator). The huge logistics complex, covering an area of nearly 300,000 square meters, was seriously damaged, with thick clouds of smoke billowing over the entire area.

The governor of the Tula region, Dmitry Milyaev, officially confirmed the incident in a statement quoted by the Russian media URA.RU (https://ura.news/news/1053115576). According to him, the country's air defenses intercepted dozens of aircraft, but falling debris from the UAVs caused the logistics facility to catch fire. According to initial information, the incident involved one injured employee, and dozens of fire and emergency services teams are working at the scene.

The attack in the Tula region is part of a series of strikes against the Russian logistics network. In recent days, similar drone incidents have hit the company's facilities in other regions, including the Samara and Vladimir regions, Ukrainian media outlet Pravda Ukraine reported (https://www.pravda.com.ua/rus/news/2026/08/03/8046963/). The marketplace's management announced that orders from the affected regions would be redirected to alternative logistics hubs to avoid major delays in deliveries.