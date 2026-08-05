US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reacted sharply to the information spread in the media about the critical depletion of American military stocks.

In an official statement, he described the claims as false and intensified his tone against media publications.

The Pentagon's Sharp Reaction

The reason for the comment was a CNN report based on anonymous sources. The material claimed that the U.S. military had used up nearly 80% of its THAAD anti-missile complexes and about half of its Patriot missile stockpiles. The conflict in the Middle East and the operation against Iran were cited as the main reason for the increase in arsenals.

Hegseth used his personal account on the social network X (formerly Twitter) to refute the data directly:

„This banner IS NOT TRUE, @CNN. Shame. We don't hate the „Fake News“ media enough“.

Full combat readiness of the US military

The minister emphasized that the country's national readiness and defense capabilities remain intact. A few days ago, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly also confirmed this position to the BBC. She declared that Washington has more than enough resources to ensure the strategic goals of President Donald Trump.

While earlier this year Hegseth admitted to Congress that the full restoration of certain weapons systems could take months or years, today he was categorical: the military has no deficit and is capable of maintaining security in the long term. The Pentagon is already taking steps to accelerate production by collaborating with local defense contractors.