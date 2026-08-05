In July, the Russian military dropped over 8,300 guided bombs on Ukraine

In July, the Russian aviation dropped over 8,300 guided bombs (GABs) on Ukraine. This was reported on Tuesday by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, citing statistics from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Guided aerial bombs are bombs equipped with a planning and correction module, the BBC specified.

Russian aircraft launch them from a distance of tens of kilometers, beyond the reach of Ukrainian air defense, and they have become one of the main means for the Russian army to strike targets on the front and in the near rear.

The Russians, as the Ukrainian side regularly reports, also strike cities with KAB. Thus, on the morning of August 4, the Russian army dropped two such aerial bombs on Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region.

One of them, as reported by the head of the regional military administration Vadim Filashkin, fell into a multi-storey residential building. By midday there were reports of 22 injured.