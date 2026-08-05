The Ukrainian armed forces already have the most modern German self-propelled wheeled howitzers RCH-155 on the battlefield.

This was indirectly revealed by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during a visit to the arms conglomerate KNDS factory in Kassel, the authoritative German publication reported Bild (bild.de). According to the media, Pistorius told those present that the first howitzer of this model had left for Ukraine nearly two years ago, adding that “the wheeled gun enjoys great approval in Ukraine“.

So far, only the training of Ukrainian servicemen in Germany has been officially confirmed, but the minister's words clearly prove the presence of the weapon in the conflict zone. The RCH-155 is considered one of the most revolutionary artillery pieces in the world due to its unique ability to fire on the move, which makes it an extremely difficult target for enemy drones and counter-battery fire.

In parallel with the artillery deliveries, key revelations about Ukraine's air defense are also coming to the fore. It turns out that the current discussions with the Donald Trump administration to grant a license for the domestic production of Patriot interceptor missiles actually have a long history. According to a large-scale investigation by The Kyiv Independent (kyivindependent.com), Ukrainian authorities have attempted to obtain this strategic license since the term of former US President Joe Biden.

Media sources say that high-ranking Ukrainian negotiators presented the proposal directly to then-Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan nearly two years ago. However, Washington rejected the idea at the time, arguing that the technology was sensitive. Officials in Kiev comment that if the Biden administration had approved the project on time, Ukraine would already be producing its own missiles today and would be protected against massive Russian ballistic attacks. To date, negotiations are ongoing in a delicate phase with the new administration in the White House.