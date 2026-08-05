The Russian Federation is in its weakest geopolitical, military and demographic position since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, according to an analysis by Newsweek.

The long-running conflict has drained the Kremlin's conventional forces, while nearly 40% of the federal budget is directed towards defense. The combination of significant battlefield losses, mass emigration, and drone attacks on key infrastructure has turned Russia into a severely limited regional power.

By the middle of 2026 analyses of international experts and economists outline the following specific details about the state of Russia:

Demographic collapse and the labor market

Historic low of the young population: In 2026, the number of Russian women aged 20 to 29 fell to a record low of 7.18 million . This drastically limits both the birth rate and the potential for future mobilization. ]

In 2026, the number of Russian women aged 20 to 29 fell to a . This drastically limits both the birth rate and the potential for future mobilization. ] Catastrophic labor shortage: Military mobilization and the emigration of over 1 million qualified specialists led to a market collapse. Official forecasts indicate that by 2030 the economy will have 2.4 million worker shortage , paralyzing civilian sectors.

Military mobilization and the emigration of over 1 million qualified specialists led to a market collapse. Official forecasts indicate that by 2030 the economy will have , paralyzing civilian sectors. Data secrecy: To hide the scale of the crisis and the death toll associated with the war, Russian authorities have completely stopped publishing monthly statistics on population, births and divorces.

Wartime inflation and budget pressures

Strangulation by defense spending: Contrary to plans to cut spending, military spending jumped 30% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026. It is now swallowing nearly 50% of the entire federal budget (about 12% of the country's GDP). [ 1]

Contrary to plans to cut spending, military spending jumped 30% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026. It is now swallowing (about 12% of the country's GDP). [ River to economic development: The Ministry for Economic Development in Russia has clearly covered the forecast for the development of the BVP prez 2026 up to barely 0.4% (right before the start of 1.3%). Central Bank warns that there is serious stagnation.

The Ministry for Economic Development in Russia has clearly covered the forecast for the development of the BVP prez 2026 (right before the start of 1.3%). Central Bank warns that there is serious stagnation. Huge deficits:The budget deficit for the January period–April 2026 reached a record 79.3 billion dollars, a deficit for the last year. Tova podkhranva galloping inflation.

Militarily weakened and exhausted on equipment