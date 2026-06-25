In the dark! Crimea introduces power blackout due to Ukrainian strikes

A power blackout will be introduced throughout the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula due to recent Ukrainian strikes on energy infrastructure, Moscow-appointed local leader Sergei Aksyonov announced, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reports.

"The energy infrastructure has been damaged by enemy attacks, and for this reason there will be temporary power outages throughout the Crimean peninsula," Aksyonov announced on Telegram, assuring that these outages will be "targeted" and according to needs.

In an attempt to reassure the population of the peninsula, located in southern Ukraine and annexed by Moscow in 2014, the Moscow-appointed Russian representative said that "food security" is fully guaranteed and "necessary medicines" are available. Crimea's largest city, Sevastopol, home to about 550,000 people, was left without electricity on Wednesday in temperatures of around 30 degrees Celsius after Ukrainian drone attacks.

Last winter, the Russian army in turn bombed Ukraine's power system, leaving hundreds of thousands of households in the dark and cold in sub-zero temperatures.

Moscow-appointed authorities announced on Sunday a halt to the sale of fuel at gas stations in Crimea to individuals and businesses. Kiev is trying to isolate the peninsula, surrounded by the Black Sea, by striking Russian supply routes and infrastructure.

Crimea is being used by Russia to support its military operations against Ukrainian forces.