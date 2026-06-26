The United States has officially changed its diplomatic role in the Ukrainian conflict, for the first time signing a document in which it acts not as a neutral mediator, but as a direct partner of Kiev.

This was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint briefing with Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni.

According to Macron, Washington has approved a joint text with its European allies, which concretizes the West's long-term commitment to the security and sovereignty of Ukraine.

The four pillars of the new strategy

The new joint document replaces the previous doctrine of balancing and outlines four main areas in which the US and Europe will provide coordinated support:

Military aid: Ensuring regular supplies of weapons and ammunition for the needs of the Ukrainian army.

Ensuring regular supplies of weapons and ammunition for the needs of the Ukrainian army. Territorial integrity: Categorical recognition of the sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

Categorical recognition of the sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. Sanctions Pressure: Strengthening and coordinating economic restrictions against the Russian Federation.

Strengthening and coordinating economic restrictions against the Russian Federation. Energy Stability: Financial and technical support for the restoration and protection of the Ukrainian energy network.

End of illusions of a neutral arbitrator

The French head of state emphasized that this move puts an end to Washington's previous attempts to maneuver into the role of an objective mediator between Moscow and Kiev. Macron reminded that neither the United States nor European countries are neutral observers. For this reason, Europe must be a leading factor at the table in possible future peace negotiations.

A sharp reaction from Moscow

The diplomatic turn immediately caused serious concern in the Kremlin. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov commented on the situation, pointing out that with these actions the US has finally given up the possibility of being an objective arbitrator and has in practice positioned itself as a direct party to the conflict by intensifying the economic and military confrontation.