The US Supreme Court has issued a key decision in favor of Donald Trump on migration

The US Supreme Court has dealt a crushing blow to pro-immigration organizations, ruling in favor of the Donald Trump administration in two of the most landmark border security cases this year. With their decision, the conservative majority of judges gave the White House the green light to implement extremely restrictive deportation measures.
What are the consequences of the decision?
- End of protected status: The court allowed the government to officially end humanitarian protection from deportation for potentially millions of foreign nationals in the United States, primarily those from conflict-affected countries such as Haiti and Syria.
- Fast-track deportations at the border: Judges' second ruling affects asylum seekers. It allows border patrol agents to reject applications and return migrants directly to the southern border with Mexico, without going through lengthy court appeals processes.
- Political response: The decision was met with a standing ovation from Republicans, but drew sharp criticism from human rights activists and Democrats, who accused the court of pushing a radical and discriminatory economic and social line.