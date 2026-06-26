Ukraine carried out the most massive drone attack against Russia since the beginning of the year

The attack against Russia last night was the most massive since the beginning of the year. In it, 660 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were shot down and intercepted over various Russian regions. This is shown by TASS statistics based on data from the Ministry of Defense in Moscow, BTA reported.

The previous largest attack of the year was repelled on May 17. Then air defense assets shot down and intercepted 556 drones. On the night of June 18, 555 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down and intercepted over various regions of Russia.

A major attack was also repelled on June 6, TASS notes. Then, according to the Ministry of Defense, 376 Ukrainian drones were shot down. Previously, on June 3, air defense assets shot down 354 Ukrainian drones. On June 10, 326 were shot down and intercepted, and on June 11 - 330 drones.

Over the past month, Ukraine has intensified its campaign of long-range drone strikes on Russia, mainly on energy infrastructure, in order to deprive the Kremlin of one of its most important sources of income for financing the war, world agencies note.

Last week, a Ukrainian attack caused a large fire at a refinery in the southeast of Moscow.