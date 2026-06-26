Heat wave in Europe: will it reach Bulgaria?

Code red, temperature records, restrictions on public life and even deaths - Europe continues to be gripped by the heat. France and Britain recorded the hottest days since they have kept statistics. Spain has recorded its highest average temperature in June since the 1950s.

Up to 38 degrees in Bulgaria next week

Red codes have been declared for a number of tourist destinations in Spain, Italy and Portugal, and in other countries, including Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium, record temperatures are expected to be reached over the weekend.

The heat wave is also heading towards Eastern Europe, with temperatures in Bulgaria potentially reaching 38 degrees early next week.

"A clear sign of climate change"

Scientists say that even if climate change were not contributing to temperatures, a heat wave would still reach Europe. However, as a result of the burning of fossil fuels, temperatures are 2-3 degrees higher, making the situation unprecedented. "This is a clear sign of human-induced climate change", Marco Cericoni of the Euro-Mediterranean Centre for Climate Change in Italy told DW. "This makes European heatwaves more intense and more dangerous."

A 2025 study published in the scientific journal "Nature" found that emissions from 180 major carbon producers, including fossil fuels and cement, have "contributed significantly" to 213 historical heatwaves recorded between 2000 and 2023.

According to a 2023 study, about 41 regions around the world, covering almost a third of the Earth's land area, have experienced heatwaves since 1959 that were previously considered "statistically impossible". Such heat waves are defined as events that occur less frequently than once every 10,000 years.

Hundreds of thousands lose their lives to heat

Heatwaves are the most life-threatening meteorological anomalies. They kill about half a million people a year, and the real number of victims is probably higher because they catalyze the manifestations of cardiovascular and lung diseases.

Europe is the fastest-warming continent in the world, scientists are categorical, but investments in solar energy, more efficient batteries and the restoration and preservation of ecosystems can counteract it. Among those most at risk are the elderly, children, pregnant women and people with chronic diseases.

Air conditioners are not a permanent solution

Many Europeans, especially those in more northern countries, are trying to adapt to the uncharacteristic heat. Many households do not own air conditioners, whose sales are currently growing. At the same time, however, they lead to greater electricity consumption and emit heat outside, which further increases temperatures in cities.

"For these reasons, air conditioners are perceived as a temporary solution in France", says DV correspondent Mihail Ivanov. "The fan, this 19th century invention, continues to be the most popular."

The German capital is betting on cooling options - pools, water fountains, fountains, green squares. "Berlin has over 200 fountains for free drinking water", says DV correspondent Denitsa Toshirova. "They are also building a free outdoor swimming pool in the city."