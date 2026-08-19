The military conflict between Russia and Ukraine entered an extremely intense phase in the early hours of today, marked by massive air strikes and fierce ground clashes.

The Russian capital Moscow was subjected to drone attacks for the second consecutive night, which led to serious chaos in air transport, world agencies report.

The air defense of the Russian Federation has shot down at least 21 drones as they approached the metropolis. Due to the imminent danger, Russian aviation authorities have introduced emergency security measures. The international airports “Domodedovo“ and “Zhukovsky“ were completely closed to flights. The other two major airports - Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo - have introduced a special operating regime, servicing arriving and departing aircraft only by prior individual agreement with military dispatchers.

The situation also remains critical on the territory of Ukraine. The southern city of Zaporozhye was attacked by a wave of drones, in which, according to initial data from local authorities, one person was killed and six others were injured.

In parallel, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced that it had received alarming information about the explosion of a drone at a bus stop for workers in the area of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant occupied by Russian forces. The incident has once again raised fears of a global nuclear disaster at Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

On the front lines, the intensity of hostilities is reaching record levels. According to the official morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, published by the state-run Ukrinform agency, on August 18, a record 192 combat clashes were recorded along the entire front. Both sides continue to pour huge resources into the battle, with the use of unmanned technology becoming a key weapon for striking deep behind enemy lines.