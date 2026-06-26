Ukraine attacks Russia and Crimea with 660 drones

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have attacked Moscow, the Crimean Peninsula and the Tula Region with drones. The Russian Ministry of Defense reports the destruction of 660 Ukrainian unmanned devices aimed at 12 of the country's regions, the annexed Crimea, as well as the waters of the Black and Azov Seas.

The "Azot" chemical plant was attacked in the Tula Region

According to the Astra channel in Telegram, drones attacked the "Azot" chemical plant in the Tula Region all night. This is the second attack on the enterprise after the one launched on June 14. It is Russia's largest producer of ammonia and nitrogen fertilizers.

The information was confirmed by the Ukrainian channel Exilenova+ on Telegram. "The drone flights and explosions lasted for several hours. Locals reported a strong smell of ammonia in the air and problems with the power supply." Exilenova+ reported that the raw materials produced by "Azot" are used to make explosives and ammunition.

The governor of the Tula region Dmitry Milyaev wrote that there had been a massive attack by Russian drones in his region, and that 157 had been destroyed.

The mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin wrote on social media about attacks by 47 drones, but without specifying which objects were their targets. Attacks were also reported from Crimea, where a fire broke out near the airport.

Zelensky: Operation to Force Russia to Make Peace

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has approved a 40-day operation to put pressure on Russia to end the war. The Ukrainian leader also said that if Ukraine gets what it has been talking about with its G7 partners, it "will be able to quickly create conditions under which Russia will be forced to choose peace." However, no details were given about the assistance that was being discussed.

40,000 Ukrainian drones have attacked Russia since the beginning of the year

Based on reports from the Defense Ministry, the newspaper "Kommersant" has estimated that since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has attacked Russia and Crimea with almost 40,000 drones. The agency has been reporting about 6,000 downed drones per month, but since the beginning of June this figure has already reached 9,700.

Author: Olga Lebedeva