The situation in Ukraine and Russia remained dynamic and tense in the early hours of June 27.



Amid massive Russian air attacks on critical infrastructure, international analysts report serious pressure inside the Kremlin to shut down secret diplomatic channels with Washington, Reuters reports.

Airstrikes and explosions in southern Ukraine

In the early hours of June 27, the Ukrainian Air Force Command declared an alert in a number of eastern and southern regions due to the takeoff of Russian supersonic MiG-31K fighters and the launch of ballistic missiles. Monitoring channels reported loud explosions in the area of the city of Zaporizhia, as well as the movement of swarms of kamikaze drones over the Kharkiv and Sumy regions. To the south, Russian drones crossed the Black Sea waters heading for the port infrastructure in Izmail and Vilkovo (Odessa region).

At the same time, the assessment of the damage in the Russian rear continues after the record Ukrainian attack with 660 drones in the previous days. New data confirms serious damage to the chemical plant “Azot“ and the thermal power plant in the city of Novomoskovsk (Tula region).

Zelensky's plan and the pressure on Putin

The world's media continue to analyze the midnight address of Volodymyr Zelensky, who officially announced the start of the so-called “40-day blitz“ (The Guardian, Euronews). Kiev's strategy aims to inflict systematic, deep-seated attacks on Russian refineries and logistics centers in order to force Vladimir Putin to start real peace talks.

This strategy is already causing tremors in Moscow. According to a report by Reuters, Russian military bloggers and nationalist circles („hawks“) are exerting unprecedented pressure on Putin. They are demanding an end to the shuttles with the US and a "brutal escalation" against Kiev in retaliation for the successful Ukrainian strikes in Moscow and St. Petersburg [Reuters].

Humanitarian dialogue on the border

Amid the military action, the night also brought diplomatic activity on the Belarusian border. After the successful exchange of 320 prisoners of war, carried out with the mediation of the UAE, the ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia - Dmytro Lubinets and Yana Lantratova - held an extraordinary one-on-one meeting to negotiate further humanitarian corridors and exchange letters from detainees.

In Brussels, European Commissioner for Migration Magnus Brunner signaled a tightening of measures: Ukrainian men of military age who entered the EU illegally will likely lose their right to automatic extension of temporary protection after the beginning of 2027.