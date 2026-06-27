The midnight hours of June 27, 2026 passed under the sign of a new wave of air threat in the Russian Federation.

The main focus of the attacks in this time window shifted to the Volgograd region, while most of the other affected regions spent the night trying to contain the severe infrastructural consequences of the record wave of 660 drones that hit the country just hours earlier.

Missile Alert and Explosions in Volgograd

Around 04:00 on the morning of June 27, an official missile threat was declared in Volgograd. Locals reported on social media a series of powerful detonations in the sky above the city, the Associated Press (AP) news agency reported.

According to military monitoring channels, the target of the attack (possibly carried out with cruise or ballistic missiles) was a large military plant linked to the Russian military-industrial complex. Additional reports, distributed by independent Russian media and cited by The Moscow Times, indicate that the previous strikes also affected the oil refinery of “Lukoil“ in the region, which has imposed increased fire safety measures throughout the night against Saturday.

Darkness in Crimea and Flames in Novomoskovsk: Chronicle of Damage

During the midnight period under review, most of the Russian border regions were struggling with critical failures in the energy and industrial networks. According to official data from the Russian Defense Ministry, disseminated by the state news agency TASS, the previous massive strike with 660 drones paralyzed key logistics nodes.

Annexed Crimea under state of emergency: Moscow-appointed authorities on the peninsula have declared a state of emergency, the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (BTA) reported. Due to damage to the Kerch ferry crossing and the energy network, a strict power regime has been introduced in Sevastopol, and commercial establishments have been restricted to operating only during daylight hours.

Moscow-appointed authorities on the peninsula have declared a state of emergency, the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (BTA) reported. Due to damage to the Kerch ferry crossing and the energy network, a strict power regime has been introduced in Sevastopol, and commercial establishments have been restricted to operating only during daylight hours. Chemical shock in the Tula region: The Russian independent channel Astra, quoted by the German media Deutsche Welle (DW), confirmed serious damage at the chemical giant “Azot“ in the city of Novomoskovsk. Local sources reported that a strong smell of ammonia was felt in the area until 05:00 in the morning, and emergency crews worked to control fires and downed power lines.

The Russian independent channel Astra, quoted by the German media Deutsche Welle (DW), confirmed serious damage at the chemical giant “Azot“ in the city of Novomoskovsk. Local sources reported that a strong smell of ammonia was felt in the area until 05:00 in the morning, and emergency crews worked to control fires and downed power lines. Blockade of Moscow airspace: Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced via his Telegram channels that air defenses had neutralized dozens of drones on the approaches to the capital. Despite the lack of direct damage in the center, Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo airports spent the night in a mode of serious delays and flight diversions.

Kiev's new strategy

The escalation coincides with an official statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, published by the Kyiv Post media platform. The head of state announced the launch of a large-scale “40-day pressure operation“, led by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). The goal of the operation is the systematic destruction of Russian military logistics, refineries and energy facilities in depth in order to force the Kremlin to sit at the negotiating table.