Trump attacks Bolton after guilty plea

US President Donald Trump has sharply criticized his former national security adviser John Bolton.

Trump called him a “crazy“ who only wants to “cause trouble and start wars“. The White House's reaction followed the news that 77-year-old Bolton had pleaded guilty to charges of illegally storing classified information, Reuters reported.

The case against Bolton began after an FBI raid in 2025. Investigators discovered over 1,000 pages of secret diaries. He had kept them illegally for his memoir. Some of the data in his email was even leaked by Iranian hackers.

Now Bolton is facing five years in prison. Under the plea agreement, he will pay a $2.25 million fine and forfeit his pension. Sentencing is scheduled for October 28, 2026. Bolton countered that Trump is using the judiciary as a political weapon.