Netanyahu: Lebanon deal is a heavy blow to Iran

The historic tripartite agreement between Israel, Lebanon and the US, signed in Washington, has sparked sharp political reactions and mass unrest in the Middle East.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the document as a strategic victory that deals a direct and heavy blow to Iran's regional influence.

In an official statement, Netanyahu categorically emphasized that Israel will not withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon for security reasons. The presence of the Israeli army in the buffer zone will remain in force until the Lebanese state demonstrates a real capacity to disarm and neutralize the infrastructure of the Shiite group “Hezbollah“. As the authoritative Israeli publication The Times of Israel reports, a possible future withdrawal will be entirely tied to concrete results on the ground.

Meanwhile, fierce protests broke out in the Lebanese capital Beirut, organized by supporters of “Hezbollah“ and pro-Iranian factions. The demonstrators blocked major boulevards and burned tires in a sign of dissatisfaction with the legitimization of the Israeli military presence. However, the Lebanese army intervened decisively and suppressed the riots, trying to prove that Beirut can impose control and fulfill its commitments under the new international agreement.