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David O'Sullivan: EU sanctions against Russia have no UN mandate, but the coalition is working

David O'Sullivan: EU sanctions against Russia have no UN mandate, but the coalition is working

The EU Special Envoy clarified that the measures are not internationally binding, but their economic power comes from the G7 and global partners

Jun 27, 2026 06:07 47

David O'Sullivan: EU sanctions against Russia have no UN mandate, but the coalition is working - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

European sanctions against Russia do not have legally binding force under international law, as they are not imposed with a mandate from the United Nations (UN).

This was stated by the EU Special Envoy for Sanctions David O'Sullivan in an interview with the Ukrainian publication Kyiv Independent.

O'Sullivan explained that due to Russia's veto power in the UN Security Council, the coordination of universal measures is impossible. For this reason, the legitimacy and effectiveness of European restrictions rest entirely on the large-scale coalition between the EU, the G7 countries and partners such as Australia, South Korea, Norway and Switzerland.

The diplomat stressed that the main challenge at the moment remains the circumvention of sanctions by private traders in Central Asia, the Caucasus and the UAE, seeking a quick profit. As the most serious and organized problem, he pointed to China, which continues to deliberately fill market niches in the Russian economy. However, O'Sullivan is categorical that Brussels has the firm determination to “hold the line“ of economic pressure on Moscow.