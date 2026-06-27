The Telegraph: Hamas brutally represses Gaza protests

The Gaza Strip remained under ruthless control after the Islamist movement “Hamas“ deployed its entire security apparatus to crush planned large-scale civil protests.

The demonstrations, organized by activists under the banner “June 26 Revolution“, aimed to demand the complete disarmament of the group and the transfer of civilian power to a transitional government of technocrats.

The streets in the 18 previously announced locations for gatherings remained unusually empty due to the massive presence of armed militias from the “Al-Qassam“ Brigades and civilian intelligence agents. As reported by the British newspaper The Telegraph, the organizers and local journalists were subjected to prior intimidation, with their names being circulated on social media as “legitimate targets“. There are reports of dozens of arrests, kidnappings and beatings of citizens who tried to film what was happening.

Additional pressure on the war-weary population was also exerted through an official fatwa (religious edict) by the local Committee of Palestinian Scholars. The clerics declared protests against the “resistance“ strictly forbidden (haram), accusing the disgruntled citizens of “criminal behavior“ and indirect aid to Israel. Despite the brutal pressure and threats, in some isolated areas hundreds of Palestinians managed to take to the streets with demands for an end to the devastation, the humanitarian crisis and the dictatorship.