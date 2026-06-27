Sumy region was subjected to an intense air attack last night, in which Russian kamikaze drones “ Geran-2“ and guided aerial bombs caused serious damage to critical infrastructure. As a result of the strikes, the industrial zone and several residential districts in the city of Konotop were left without power supply. Emergency teams are working on site to quickly restore the network.

In parallel with the attacks, claims by pro-Russian sources about heavy losses of the Ukrainian 47th and 71st brigades and an alleged breakthrough in the border areas appeared in the information space. In their official morning briefing, published in Facebook, The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian SSR categorically rejected these messages as disinformation. The situation on the front line in the Sumy direction remains tense, but is under full control of Ukrainian defenders who successfully repelled Russian infiltration attempts.

In addition to energy facilities, the Russian army has also struck civilian buildings in Konotop, including the historic cinema in the city center. There are also reports of targeted attacks with FPV drones against police evacuation teams that are removing civilians from the most dangerous areas in the Konotop and Burynsky districts.