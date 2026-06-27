How many foreign victims are there in the earthquakes in Venezuela

Several foreign nationals are among the hundreds killed in the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela on Wednesday, including Portuguese and Spanish citizens, reported Agence France-Presse.

Twenty-eight Portuguese or people of Portuguese origin

Portuguese authorities have reported 28 deaths and 85 missing with Portuguese citizenship or Portuguese origin in the earthquake, the latest figures from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs show.

Five Spaniards

Spain announced yesterday in a new update that at least five Spanish citizens have died and 119 are missing.

“Fourteen were found under ruins”, the country's Foreign Ministry added.

As of January 1, 2026, Spain, which has pledged one million euros in aid, had 147,000 of its citizens in Venezuela, according to the Ministry of Migration.

Two Brazilians

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry, whose country borders Venezuela, announced on Thursday on the social network Ex about the “death of a Brazilian woman and a Brazilian man after the earthquakes” and said it was providing consular assistance to their families.

Victim of Italian-Venezuelan descent

A man born in Caracas in 1970, with Venezuelan and Italian citizenship, died after a building collapsed in the state of La Guaira, the Italian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

According to Rome, about 170,000 Italian passport holders live in Venezuela.

Seven Chinese

Seven Chinese citizens also died as a result of the earthquakes, according to a report from the Chinese embassy in Venezuela yesterday, quoted by Chinese state television.

Translation from French: Valeria Dinkova, BTA