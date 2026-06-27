The war is back! Tanker hit by unidentified projectile in Strait of Hormuz

A tanker reported that it was hit by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Organization (UKMTO) reported, quoted by Reuters and the Associated Press, writes BTA.

The vessel has damage to the bridge, but all the crew are safe and no environmental damage has been reported after the attack, the UKMTO specified.

News of the attack spread shortly after Bahrain said Iran launched an attack on it.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Thursday, Iran attacked a ship near Oman as it was trying to leave the Persian Gulf, the AP recalls.