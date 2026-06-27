Israeli army: We struck in southern Lebanon! Hezbollah terrorists were targeted

The Israeli army announced that it had struck suspected militants in the area of the city of Nabatiyeh in southern Lebanon, the first such attack since the framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon signed yesterday under the auspices of the United States, reported Agence France-Presse, quoted by BTA.

A spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed to AFP that the target of the strike were "suspected terrorists who posed a threat to IDF forces" in the Nabatiyeh area.

Earlier, the Lebanese National News Agency reported that an Israeli drone strike had been carried out in the area of the southern Lebanese city.

The reported attack came just a day after Israel and Lebanon signed a US-brokered security pact aimed at reducing border tensions following renewed fighting along the border between the Israeli army and the Lebanese Shiite movement "Hezbollah" several months ago, Reuters notes.