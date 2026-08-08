Firefighting helicopter crashes in Utah

A firefighting helicopter crashed in the US state of Utah during an operation against a large forest fire. There were two people on board the machine. There is currently no information about their condition, US authorities said.

The crashed helicopter is a heavy-duty Sikorsky S-64, used to extinguish the fire in the central part of the state. The incident occurred around 10:00 local time on Friday, August 7, in a remote area near the city of Richfield.

Rescue teams were not immediately able to reach the wreckage due to the extremely difficult terrain and active flames. The helicopter crash itself has sparked a new fire in the area, further complicating the operation.

The US Forest Service has urged not to speculate on the condition of the two people on board while the rescue operation continues. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

The Sikorsky S-64 is one of seven helicopters involved in fighting the Widemouth 2 fire. More than 600 firefighters and other specialists, as well as numerous aircraft and helicopters, are participating in the operation.

The fire began on July 27 after a lightning strike and as of Friday had spread to more than 105,000 acres, or more than 425 square kilometers. The fire is only about 19% contained, and high temperatures, dry weather and variable winds are hampering firefighters' efforts.

Deputy Chief of Operations Tyler Hecht described the situation among crews as grim and stressed that access to the crash site remains extremely difficult.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the cause of the crash. However, investigators' access to the site may be delayed until fire conditions allow for safe work.

The incident comes amid a severe wildfire season in the western United States. Just a day earlier in neighboring Oregon, a 47-year-old bulldozer operator died after a fast-growing fire cut off his escape route.