US is preparing the ground for possible aggression against Cuba

The US authorities are waging a political and information campaign to justify the collective punishment of the Cuban people and a possible military aggression against the country, said Cuba's permanent representative to the UN, Ernesto Soberón Guzmán.

“As part of an obvious political and media disinformation campaign, the Secretary of State, the White House Press Secretary and the State Department Spokesperson, as well as other high-ranking US officials, are publicly lying and contradicting themselves, trying to justify the unjustified – collective punishment imposed by the US government on the Cuban people and the possible military aggression against Cuban territory“, the diplomat said.