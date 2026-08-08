Two Syrian security personnel injured in Idlib

Two Syrian security personnel were injured in armed clashes in Idlib province in northwestern Syria, Sham TV reported. The incident occurred near the bridge near the town of Afs, in the southern part of the province.

According to initial information, the clashes erupted between security forces and armed individuals, whose identities were not initially established.

Local sources specified that the shootout probably occurred during an attempt to detain a man wanted on suspicion of drug trafficking in the Saraqib region. The clash occurred near the Afs bridge, and the two injured were internal security personnel.

There has been no official announcement of casualties at this time. No detailed information about the condition of the injured officers has been released.

The incident comes amid ongoing security challenges in Syria, where the new authorities are trying to establish control over various armed groups and criminal networks following the political changes in the country.

In recent hours, there was also an explosion in Jaramana, near Damascus. The Syrian Ministry of Health specified that 14 people were injured in the explosion of an explosive device in a minibus, and the earlier information about the number of deaths has been corrected.

So far, the Syrian authorities have not announced whether the suspect who led to the shootout near Afs has been detained. The investigation into the case is ongoing.