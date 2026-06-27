Massive pro-government rally blocks Belgrade

The Serbian capital Belgrade became the scene of a large-scale political demonstration organized by the ruling Serbian Progressive Party.

The central streets around the Assembly remained completely blocked due to the massive presence of citizens who arrived from all over the country for the event.

The main highlight of the event was the speech of the head of state Aleksandar Vucic. According to information from the state news agency Tanjug, quoted by BTA, the president used the podium to call for national unity and stability. In his statement, he outlined the next strategic steps for governing the country and announced plans for new political initiatives in the coming months.

Regional media noted that this rally is taking place in the context of ongoing internal political tension and increased mobilization of party structures.