Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's renewed push for U.S. help to return home after devastating earthquakes in the South American country has frustrated senior officials in Washington, a White House official said on Saturday, quoted by "Reuters".

In recent days, Machado has contacted several U.S. administration officials, including at the White House, the State Department and several members of Congress, asking for help to facilitate her return to Venezuela.

Two earthquakes hit Venezuela this week, killing more than 900 people. Machado left Venezuela in December, defying a ten-year travel ban, to accept the Nobel Peace Prize after living mostly in hiding for more than a year following the disputed 2024 elections.

"We support her return to Venezuela, but should it be 24 hours after a massive humanitarian catastrophe where the death toll continues to rise?", the White House official said.

A spokesman for Machado did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In January, the United States captured former President Nicolas Maduro, raising hopes among some of his opponents that Machado would play a central role in governing the country.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump has backed Delcy Rodriguez, saying Machado does not have the support she needs to govern the country in the short term.

Machado is calling for free and fair elections and before the earthquakes this week said he expected to return to his homeland by the end of this year.

The United States has launched efforts to rebuild Venezuela after the earthquakes.

A State Department spokesman said the United States had mobilized search and rescue teams, was coordinating the delivery of medical supplies and had provided $150 million in humanitarian assistance.