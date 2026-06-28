More deaths than normal! French authorities' fears of heat-related deaths are confirmed

The number of heat-related deaths in France is already measured in the hundreds, and possibly in the thousands, according to authorities quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reports.

This morning, the first official data on the consequences of the heat wave, which is passing in France, but whose impact on the human body will continue for several more days.

Since Wednesday, "around 1,000 more deaths than usual" have been registered, the national public health agency announced today in its first report on the matter.

This is an initial report, still very incomplete, but it gives an idea of the severe consequences of the heat wave, which is ending in the country after about ten days of extreme temperatures – an episode that is already considered more intense from a climatic point of view than that of 2003, the most extreme recorded up to that time.

The heat wave then claimed the lives of 15,000 people, mostly the elderly. While it is too early to make direct comparisons between the two events from a health point of view, it is already clear that the current heat wave has caused a large number of deaths.

French Health Minister Stéphanie Rist already warned yesterday that there was a "higher than normal number of deaths" and "higher mortality compared to the same period last year", but refrained from giving specific estimates.

The French Public Health Service clarified the figures this morning.

"On June 24, more than 1,200 deaths were recorded – from all causes – and on June 25 and 26 – over 1,400 deaths per day“, it said.

"For comparison, in April and May there were about 900 to 1,000 deaths per day", the service added.