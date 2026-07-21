The first day of the new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham's reign is a major topic in the Western press today, BTA reported.

Burnham is clearing out the allies of the current Prime Minister Keir Starmer and is betting on former Defense Minister John Healy as Finance Minister with the task of calming the markets, writes the "Times".

Healy's appointment is surprising, the British publication comments, also drawing attention to the fact that former Health Minister Wes Streeting was appointed Defense Minister.

Burnham places his hopes on Finance Minister John Healy, writes the "Daily Telegraph".

Healy's return to the government is a decision that was welcomed by military commanders, the British daily notes. Andy Burnham's surprise move to appoint John Healy as Chancellor of the Exchequer signals an increase in defence spending, the Telegraph also writes.

Burnham has virtually guaranteed himself a failure in his term, writes former Labour MP and former Transport Minister Tom Harris for the Daily Telegraph. The new prime minister has promised "the biggest changes in 40 years", creating expectations that no politician can meet, Harris comments.

With the promise of new policies, Andy Burnham has set a new beginning, writes an editorial in the Independent.

The brutal purge of ministers by the previous Prime Minister Starmer has shown that Burnham can act firmly. Now he must prove that he can chart a new direction for Britain, the British newspaper points out. Overall, Burnham has given the Labour government new life, a new sense of purpose, and made some difficult decisions about personnel changes in the government.

In his speech in front of the prime minister's residence at "Downing Street" 10, Andy Burnham practically said that only with more courage and more dedication to its original calling can the Labour Party restore confidence in politics and revive a disillusioned country, writes the "Guardian".

In his speech, the new British prime minister said the right things. Now he and his government must show courage, summarizes "The Guardian".

On the first day of his term, Andy Burnham, who becomes Britain's seventh leader in a decade, tried to show that he will govern differently, writes the "New York Times".

Andy Burnham began his reign as prime minister with the promise of more political stability, writes the Spanish newspaper "Pais".