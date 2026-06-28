A historic decision! The Israeli government recognized the Armenian genocide

The Israeli government today unanimously approved the recognition of the Armenian genocide - a term that Ankara rejects, the Israeli Foreign Ministry announced in a statement, reported Agence France-Presse, quoted by BTA.

"A historic decision: the Israeli government unanimously approved the proposal of Foreign Minister Gideon Saar to recognize the Armenian genocide", the statement said.

This decision, which comes at a time of high tension between Turkey and Israel, remains to be approved by parliament.