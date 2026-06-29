Bulgarian tourists rescued in Greece after stand-up paddleboarding accident

A Bulgarian tourist couple was rescued by the Greek coast guard on the island of Limnos after strong winds carried them out to sea while riding a stand-up paddleboard, reports the Greek publication “Proto Tema“, BTA reports.

According to the publication, the two went out to sea with boards, but a sudden increase in the wind quickly carried them away from the shore. The situation was spotted by a beachgoer who alerted authorities, after which a rescue operation was launched involving the coast guard and local fishermen.

The woman became separated from her husband, lost her board and was left in the water without any buoyancy aids, showing signs of hypothermia. The man managed to stay on his board until rescuers arrived. The two were taken to safety.

In a separate incident that same day, on another beach on the island, a child carried by an inflatable mattress was also swept out to sea by strong winds. He was rescued by a citizen before rescue teams intervened.