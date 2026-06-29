Suez Canal revenue rises amid partial traffic recovery

Suez Canal revenue increased by 23 percent in the fiscal year 2025/2026 to reach $4.67 billion, Al Ahram newspaper reported. The growth is linked to the gradual return of shipping through the Red Sea after a period of tension that forced some maritime traffic to be redirected around the Cape of Good Hope, BTA reports.

According to data from the canal authority, transit has increased by 10 percent year-on-year, and cargo tonnage - by 22 percent. However, both indicators remain below previously planned levels.

The Suez Canal Administration says it is working to expand its operational capacity, including by adding new vessels for geological and marine research. Agreements have also been signed to build river and tourist vessels to develop the local maritime industry.

The data show a partial recovery after a difficult period in which the canal's revenues fell significantly compared to previous years. The Suez Canal remains one of Egypt's key sources of foreign exchange.

The canal is a strategic sea route through which a significant portion of world trade between Asia and Europe passes. Experts note that the restoration of traffic could also have an impact on global transport costs and inflation.