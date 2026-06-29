4.6 on the Richter scale! New earthquake shakes Venezuela

A new earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 struck north of the Venezuelan capital Caracas, Reuters reports.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), it was registered early this morning and had an epicenter at a depth of 10 km.

There is no information about immediate damage after the quake, the speaker of the National Assembly Jorge Rodriguez said on social networks.

Residents of Caracas woke up to a moderately strong earthquake that shook their homes, while rescue teams continued their round-the-clock work in areas hit by powerful earthquakes in Venezuela last week for a fourth day.

Rescue operations are particularly focused in La Guaira state — the hardest-hit region of the country, which has long been in a deep political and economic crisis.

The twin earthquakes that rocked Venezuela last Wednesday have left nearly 1,500 confirmed dead.