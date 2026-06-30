Venezuela Tragedy: Death toll now at 1,450

The number of confirmed deaths after a series of devastating earthquakes that hit Venezuela last week has officially reached 1,450.

The situation in the affected regions remains critical, and hopes of finding survivors under the rubble are gradually diminishing. Humanitarian agencies describe the scale of the disaster as one of the worst tests for South America in recent years.

Scale of missing and humanitarian shock

The greatest concern for authorities and international teams remains the fate of the tens of thousands of people who are missing. According to the latest figures, between 48,000 and 68,000 people are still officially missing. Entire neighborhoods in poorer and mountainous areas have been completely leveled, making access for heavy equipment extremely difficult.

A UN representative on the ground commented on the situation:

„Time is our enemy. Too many days have passed since the first tremors. Although miracles do happen, the focus of operations has inevitably shifted to clearing the rubble, preventing epidemics, and providing shelter for the hundreds of thousands left homeless.“

Rescue operation becomes a logistical battle

A week after the disaster, rescue teams are gradually moving from searching for survivors to large-scale operations to clear tons of concrete and earth. International aid from dozens of countries continues to arrive at Caracas airport, but its distribution is hampered by destroyed road infrastructure and disrupted communications.