Cyprus ends rotating EU presidency

The Republic of Cyprus officially ends its six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Over the past 24 hours, senior diplomats in Brussels and Nicosia have taken stock of the past term, which has been marked by serious geopolitical challenges and increased pressure for reforms.

A major focus of Cyprus' work in recent weeks has been the preparation of a revised package of documents for negotiations on the next long-term EU budget (the Multiannual Financial Framework 2028-2034). Nicosia managed to push through a compromise proposal to reduce administrative costs by around 2% in order to meet the demands of the so-called “frugal” Member States.

The mandate also saw key progress in opening the first negotiating clusters for the accession of Ukraine and Moldova.

Main results of the presidency:

Successful launch of the implementation of the European Pact on Migration and Asylum.

Agreeing on a budget framework focused on the competitiveness of small businesses.

Strengthening the Union's defence preparedness and autonomy measures.

From 1 July 2026, the presidency of the Council of the EU will be taken over by Poland, which is the next country in the so-called "trio" presidency. Source: Official portal of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU / Official Journal of the EU.

Source: Official portal of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU / Official Journal of the EU.