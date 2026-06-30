Russia and Ukraine in a fiery night: 200 drones and bombs over Zaporozhye

Last night marked one of the most large-scale and intense air escalations, with fierce mutual strikes in the hours between midnight and 7:00 am.

While Ukraine launched an unprecedented massive attack with drones deep into Russian territory, Russian aviation carried out deadly strikes with guided bombs on Ukrainian cities.

More than 200 drones over Russia: Moscow under fire

In the early morning hours, the Russian capital became the target of an unprecedented wave of suicide drones. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin officially announced that air defenses had managed to neutralize nearly 50 aircraft aimed directly at the metropolis. Following the attack on the capital's airports "Vnukovo", "Domodedovo" and "Zhukovsky", a temporary plan "Kilim" was immediately introduced. The restrictions led to delays on dozens of international and domestic flights, and some aircraft were diverted to backup runways in Nizhny Novgorod and Kazan.

The Russian Federation's Defense Ministry reported a total of 209 Ukrainian drones intercepted within a few hours. The attacks have been coordinated over dozens of regions, including Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Smolensk and Tver regions, as well as over the Black and Azov Seas.

Tragedy in Zaporizhia: Deadly strikes with Russian bombs

Meanwhile, Russian forces have subjected Ukrainian rear and front lines to massive shelling, with over 50 airstrikes and the use of more than 6,500 kamikaze drones recorded.

The heaviest strike in the early morning hours was against the city of Zaporizhia with guided aerial bombs (KAB). Local emergency services confirmed at least one civilian dead and 15 injured. Civil defense teams continue to clear the rubble of destroyed buildings in search of survivors. Continuous artillery and rocket strikes have also been reported in Sumy region, as well as on energy infrastructure in eastern Ukraine. The national energy operator “Ukrenergo“ reported local power outages near the front lines.