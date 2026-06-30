Maria Zakharova: NATO is losing its sanity

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that "NATO is gradually losing the remnants of its sanity" in relation to the crisis in Ukraine, TASS reported.

In a statement, Zakharova said that the North Atlantic bloc "is venturing into a high-risk zone, seeking to get the most out of Ukraine", and accused NATO of using the war-torn country as a "testing ground" of Western military technologies and combat systems.

She also warned that the Alliance plans to develop new weapons in Ukraine, adding that NATO underestimates the danger of further escalation.

"For its part, the Kiev regime is intensifying its attempts to actually realize its long-cherished desire to draw NATO into a direct armed conflict with Russia, in the false hope of saving its desperate position on the battlefield, which also clearly falls into the category of irrational fantasies", she concluded.

"This is, in particular, about the creation of weapons of mass destruction and long-term disabling of Russian airfields and air bases, including deep in the territory of our country", commented Maria Zakharova.

A strategic goal is set: ensuring "sustainable disruption of operations conducted by the enemy from airports", in order to achieve "fundamentally undermine the enemy's air campaign", she specified.

"With its reckless aggressive actions, the Ukrainian-NATO alliance gives the Russian military additional reasons to show increased attention to all enterprises involved in the development and production of weapons used against our country", Maria Zakharova emphasized.

"It is from this point of view that we will assess both the current situation and the prospects for its further escalation", the commentary states.