Pope Leo XIV appoints first woman to head Vatican office

Pope Leo XIV has appointed the first woman to a high-ranking position in the Vatican since the beginning of his pontificate, the Associated Press reported, quoted by BTA.

Sister Alessandra Smerilli was promoted to head of the Vatican office responsible for migration, the environment and integral human development.

An economist by profession, Smerilli had previously held the position of deputy head of the department. She will succeed Canadian Cardinal Michael Czerny, who is retiring after reaching the age of 80.

With the appointment, Pope Leo XIV continues the policy of his predecessor Pope Francis, who has consistently increased the participation of women in the governance of the Holy See's institutions in response to calls for their greater participation in decision-making.

At the same time, the pope appointed Cardinal Fabio Baggio as pro-prefect of the same dicastery. The dual leadership structure reflects the practice in some Vatican departments, where certain functions require an ordained priest and a cardinal to be at the helm.

Baggio was also entrusted with the leadership of the Vatican's environmental education center “Borgo Laudato Si“ in the town of Castel Gandolfo, near Rome.

Despite the increasing presence of women in leadership positions, the Catholic Church continues to ordain only men to the priesthood. The role of women remains one of the most debated issues in the modern Catholic Church, as they are the ones who make the leading contributions to Catholic schools, hospitals, and parishes around the world.