"This has never been done before: Trump calls special congress of his party

US President Donald Trump said that he and his fellow Republicans will organize a convention in Dallas in September to mobilize voters in support of the party's candidates before the midterm elections in November, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

A party convention in a year without a presidential election is an unusual move. The two main American political parties - Republicans and Democrats - usually organize conventions on the eve of the presidential elections, held every four years. The next such convention will be in 2028.

Republicans are under pressure to maintain their control of Congress in the final two years of Trump's term and fear that voter concerns about the economy and Trump's decision to start a war with Iran could harm their efforts, the agency noted.

„BIG NEWS! For the first time in history, the Republican Party will hold a CONVENTION BEFORE THE MID-TERM ELECTIONS. It will be in Dallas, Texas - one of my favorite places in the world. It will be fantastic!“, Trump wrote in a post on social networks.

„This has never been done before and will be a truly historic event“, Donald Trump wrote on his social network „Truth Social“, specifying that the convention will take place on September 9 and 10.

The 80-year-old president warned that Democrats could launch a third impeachment procedure against him if they regain control of Congress, and included several key White House aides in the organization of the Republican campaign.

Earlier yesterday, the US Supreme Court removed limits on the amount political parties can spend in coordination with each candidate - a move that could benefit Republicans in the midterm elections, AFP reported.