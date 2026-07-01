Bulgaria has the second-highest annual price growth rate in the eurozone after Lithuania

Annual inflation in the eurozone is expected to slow to 2.8 percent in June, the European statistics agency Eurostat announced today, presenting its latest forecast data, BTA reported.

This is the first decrease in annual inflation in the currency union after four consecutive months of growth. After falling to 1.7 percent in January, inflation in the eurozone rose in each of the next four months – to 1.9 percent in February, 2.6 percent in March, 3 percent in April and 3.2 percent in May.

On a monthly basis – compared to the previous month – In June, consumer prices in the eurozone recorded their first decline since January this year, falling by 0.1 percent after a 0.1 percent increase in May.

Annual inflation in Bulgaria slowed in June to 5.3 percent – 1 percentage point below the level in May.

Bulgaria had the second-highest annual price rate in June after Lithuania (5.5 percent), after registering the highest inflation among the eurozone countries in the previous month.

Compared to May, consumer prices in our country decreased by 0.4 percent in June after a 0.3 percent increase a month earlier.

The National Statistical Institute (NSI) announced yesterday that according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), consumer prices in Bulgaria are expected to decline by 0.8 percent on a monthly basis in June. Compared to the same month last year, inflation has decreased to 5.6 percent, according to the NSI's express preliminary estimate.