Zelensky arrives in Ireland for the start of the Irish presidency of the Council of the EU

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Ireland to participate in the opening ceremony of the Irish presidency of the Council of the European Union, Ukrinform reported, BTA reports.

“I arrived in Ireland to participate in the opening ceremony of the Irish Presidency of the Council of the European Union“, Zelensky wrote on his profile on “Telegram“.

According to him, meetings with Irish Prime Minister Michail Martin and European Council President Antonio Costa are planned as part of the visit.

The Ukrainian president said that his country expects tangible progress to be achieved in the EU membership negotiation process during the Irish Presidency.

“Every day, Ukraine proves that it deserves to be an equal member of our common European home. We hope that during the Irish presidency we will be able to achieve tangible progress on the path to membership and open all negotiation clusters,“ Zelensky said.

From July 1, Ireland will take over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union for a six-month period, which will last until December 31, 2026.