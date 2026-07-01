Trump: Talks with Iran are going "pretty well"

Donald Trump said that indirect talks between the US and Iran are making progress, describing the meetings held in Doha as "very good", Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reports.

"The denuclearization of Iran is progressing well. They had very good meetings and we'll see what happens", Trump told reporters before departing for North Dakota on the new presidential plane, a gift from Qatar.

The American president added that after what he said was "a very hard blow" on Iran, relations between the parties in the negotiation process are good.

“I call it denuclearization and everything is underway, everything is going very well“, Trump said.

According to Reuters, technical talks between representatives of the United States and Iran took place today in Doha. The main topics were the restoration of safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and achieving a lasting ceasefire.

According to sources familiar with the negotiations, Jared Kushner and White House special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who is mediating the dialogue together with Pakistan. According to the source, the two American representatives participated in the preparatory talks, but not in the technical negotiations themselves between the American and Iranian delegations.