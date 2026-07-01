Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for the export of weapons and defense technologies

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko announced that the country is introducing a new mechanism for the export of weapons and defense technologies produced in Ukraine. The decision was reported by the UNIAN agency, News.bg reports.

According to Sviridenko, the new framework provides for 20% of the proceeds from the export of finished defense products and technologies to go to a special state fund for the development of the Ukrainian defense industry. In the case of exports of components for the military industry, the share will be 30%.

The funds will be used to strengthen production capacity and further develop the country's defense sector.

The Prime Minister also specified that the minimum value of a contract for the export of finished defense products will be 15 million Ukrainian hryvnias, which is equivalent to approximately 334 thousand US dollars.

The new mechanism will operate throughout the entire period of martial law in Ukraine and will introduce transparent rules for exports to partner countries within the framework of the “Drone Deal“ initiative.

Sviridenko emphasized that only manufacturers who can prove that they are able to simultaneously fulfill orders for the Ukrainian Armed Forces and their commitments under international treaties will receive an export permit.